Big Digital Shares (BDS) Price Reaches $0.0018

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Big Digital Shares has a market cap of $89,634.93 and approximately $659.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.95 or 0.24589199 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00184658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00088081 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Big Digital Shares Coin Profile

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

