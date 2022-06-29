BiFi (BIFI) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $177,318.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00088229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00048374 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00255965 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 130% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009391 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

