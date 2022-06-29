Bibox Token (BIX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.60 Million

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. Bibox Token has a market cap of $2.05 million and $19.60 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bibox Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,063.77 or 1.00031798 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bibox Token Profile

Bibox Token (BIX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Bibox Token Coin Trading

