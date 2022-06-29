Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 246.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.39. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 22.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 123.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.