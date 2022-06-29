Berkshire Money Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 0.7% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $130,000.
PNOV stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.
