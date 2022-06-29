Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $25.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average is $271.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

