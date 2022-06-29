Berenberg Bank Boosts Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Price Target to €60.00

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($31.91) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBOEF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cheuvreux raised Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

