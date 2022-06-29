BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.79

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.79 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 1271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($89.36) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($103.19) to €88.00 ($93.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.48.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.11 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 56.24%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $3.1198 per share. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.51%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.