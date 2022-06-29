Baugh & Associates LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 4.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

COST stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,471. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $393.88 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $487.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.74. The stock has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

