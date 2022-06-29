Baugh & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises approximately 1.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,512. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.