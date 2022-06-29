Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.67

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 91253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

