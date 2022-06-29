Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $573.66

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 573.66 ($7.04) and traded as low as GBX 471.90 ($5.79). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 476 ($5.84), with a volume of 6,760,692 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDEV. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.94) to GBX 790 ($9.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 862 ($10.58) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.47) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.71) to GBX 650 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 755.33 ($9.27).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 490.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 571.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott acquired 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £1,085.28 ($1,331.47).

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.