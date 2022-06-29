Barclays Cuts Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 320

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.69) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.61) to GBX 632 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($5.77) to GBX 355 ($4.36) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 575 ($7.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.25 ($6.38).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 276 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 383.69. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 258.80 ($3.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.24). The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.