Bao Finance Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $174,904.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,662.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.98 or 0.21073681 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00180224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00075511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

