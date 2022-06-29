BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 29th

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.