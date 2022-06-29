B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 25,851 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $245,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,907,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,121,858. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 6,774 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $64,353.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,944 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $120,384.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,841 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,966 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

ALTG stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 84,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $301.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALTG shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

