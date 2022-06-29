Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $51.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avient traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Company Profile (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

