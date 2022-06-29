Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock Sells 2,463 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 889,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $959.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 27.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

