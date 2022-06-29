Autonio (NIOX) Price Up 20.1% This Week

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Autonio has a total market cap of $405,806.61 and approximately $380.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,698.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.72 or 0.21154219 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00181508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00077840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

