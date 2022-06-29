AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.71.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.
AN opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.11. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14.
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,117,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,990 shares of company stock worth $98,625,867 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
