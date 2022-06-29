AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

AN opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.11. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,117,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,990 shares of company stock worth $98,625,867 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

