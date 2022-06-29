Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. National Pension Service grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,068,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $212.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,106. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.97. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

