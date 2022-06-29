Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
TSE HRR.UN traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 746. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.32. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$10.74 and a 52-week high of C$12.90.
