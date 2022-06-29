Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 39100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

