AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £115 ($141.09) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($147.22) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($134.95) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($141.09) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($147.22) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($116.55) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.46 ($129.38).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £108.94 ($133.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,522.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £168.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.39. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($98.50) and a 1-year high of £110 ($134.95).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

