AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $6.34

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.12. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1,383 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 214.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.