ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.83

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and traded as low as $15.24. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 40,112 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

