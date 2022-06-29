ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.20. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,065.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,495,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 477,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,974 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

