Arc Family Trust Sells 99,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $426,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,186,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,003,198.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $115,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $235,776.00.

FTCI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,769. The company has a market cap of $328.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.59. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

