APYSwap (APYS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,754.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $360,674.05 and approximately $19,754.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00178398 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.91 or 0.01227091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014983 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars.

