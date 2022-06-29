Apollon Limassol (APL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $124,719.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $321,401.75 and approximately $124,719.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004866 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00088560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00048549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00253102 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 164% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009522 BTC.

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

