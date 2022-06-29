Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 35616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.
About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)
Further Reading
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.