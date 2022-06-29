Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 35616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

