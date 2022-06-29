Anglo Asian Mining PLC Announces Dividend of $0.04 (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON AAZ opened at GBX 99.70 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Anglo Asian Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 78.25 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.
