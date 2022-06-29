Anglo Asian Mining PLC Announces Dividend of $0.04 (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AAZ opened at GBX 99.70 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Anglo Asian Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 78.25 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

