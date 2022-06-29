Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $67.18

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

