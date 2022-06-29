Analysts Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $62.89

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.89.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. V.F. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

