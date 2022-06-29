Analysts Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target at $393.81

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $393.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDVMF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

EDVMF opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

