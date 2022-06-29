Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,365. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

