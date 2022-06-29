Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Trimmed by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $243.51 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

