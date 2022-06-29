Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

