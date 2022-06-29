American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $96,472.00 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,529. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.77.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Well by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Well by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Well by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

