American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $175.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.50.
AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.39.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.
American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
