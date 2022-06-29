American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 11,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Superconductor by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 83,984 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in American Superconductor by 29,717.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 148,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 247.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 104,346 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

