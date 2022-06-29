American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 888 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 3,302.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. 3,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.5289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

