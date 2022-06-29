American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RZG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,670,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $515,000.

NYSEARCA:RZG traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 14,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $178.95.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

