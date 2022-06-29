American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 4.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.86. 188,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,125. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

