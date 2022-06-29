American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 3,005 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

PIO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,475. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

