American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $235,000 Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. 101,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,111. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

