American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 1,560 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,601. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

