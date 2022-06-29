AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 68,039.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 182,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

AMCX stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

