Alphr finance Price Up 34.9% Over Last Week (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $22,570.62 and $17,487.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.16 or 0.24819018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00185682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078252 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

