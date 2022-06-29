Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $60.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

